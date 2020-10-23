Is Big Lots (BIG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Big Lots (BIG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BIG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Big Lots is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIG's full-year earnings has moved 24.66% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BIG has returned 77.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 36.72% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Big Lots is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BIG belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.85% so far this year, so BIG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to BIG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

