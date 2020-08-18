Is Big Lots (BIG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Big Lots (BIG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BIG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Big Lots is one of 205 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIG's full-year earnings has moved 130.96% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BIG has moved about 74.90% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 30.57% on average. This shows that Big Lots is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BIG is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.95% this year, meaning that BIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track BIG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

