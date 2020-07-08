Is Big Lots (BIG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Big Lots (BIG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Big Lots is one of 207 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIG's full-year earnings has moved 104.58% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BIG has returned about 41.68% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 19.66% on average. This means that Big Lots is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BIG belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.05% so far this year, so BIG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track BIG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

