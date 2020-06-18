Is Big Lots (BIG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Big Lots (BIG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Big Lots is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIG's full-year earnings has moved 38.01% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BIG has gained about 25.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.94% on average. This shows that Big Lots is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BIG belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.36% this year, meaning that BIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track BIG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

