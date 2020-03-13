Is Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored (BCYC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored (BCYC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 899 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BCYC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCYC's full-year earnings has moved 19.08% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BCYC has moved about 69.78% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 17.57%. This means that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, BCYC is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.53% so far this year, so BCYC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BCYC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

