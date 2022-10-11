Is Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Bicycle Therapeutics's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Bicycle Therapeutics had US$30.1m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$372.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$342.6m.

A Look At Bicycle Therapeutics' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bicycle Therapeutics had liabilities of US$41.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$92.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$372.8m and US$26.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$264.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Bicycle Therapeutics' balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that Bicycle Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bicycle Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Bicycle Therapeutics reported revenue of US$16m, which is a gain of 45%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Bicycle Therapeutics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Bicycle Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$54m and booked a US$87m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$342.6m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Bicycle Therapeutics may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bicycle Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

