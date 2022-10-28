Is BGSF (BGSF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is BGSF (BGSF). BGSF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.55, which compares to its industry's average of 16.81. BGSF's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.81 and as low as 8.22, with a median of 11.08, all within the past year.

BGSF is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BGSF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.98. Within the past year, BGSF's PEG has been as high as 0.64 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.55.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BGSF's P/B ratio of 1.37. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.34. BGSF's P/B has been as high as 2.26 and as low as 1.17, with a median of 1.46, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BGSF has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.03.

Finally, we should also recognize that BGSF has a P/CF ratio of 3.92. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BGSF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.87. Over the past 52 weeks, BGSF's P/CF has been as high as 10.98 and as low as 3.35, with a median of 4.17.

Investors could also keep in mind Concentrix (CNXC), an Business - Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Concentrix is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.79. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 16.81 and average PEG ratio of 0.98.

Over the past year, CNXC's P/E has been as high as 17.29, as low as 8.55, with a median of 12.23; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.06, as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.55 during the same time period.

Additionally, Concentrix has a P/B ratio of 2.35 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.34. For CNXC, this valuation metric has been as high as 4.11, as low as 2.16, with a median of 2.99 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BGSF and Concentrix are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BGSF and CNXC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



