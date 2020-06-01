Is BGC Partners (BGCP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is BGC Partners (BGCP). BGCP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.14 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.23. BGCP's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.74 and as low as 3.32, with a median of 8.02, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BGCP's P/B ratio of 1.33. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.22. Over the past year, BGCP's P/B has been as high as 2.89 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 2.25.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BGCP has a P/S ratio of 0.43. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.24.

Finally, we should also recognize that BGCP has a P/CF ratio of 10.38. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BGCP's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.19. BGCP's P/CF has been as high as 26.01 and as low as 4.89, with a median of 11.74, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BGC Partners is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BGCP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.