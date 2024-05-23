Is BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BGC Group (BGC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BGC Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 854 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BGC Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGC's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BGC has gained about 19.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.5% on average. This shows that BGC Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN). The stock has returned 33.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Coinbase Global, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 398%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BGC Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.3% this year, meaning that BGC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Coinbase Global, Inc. belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved +8.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BGC Group and Coinbase Global, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.