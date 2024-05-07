Is BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BGC Group (BGC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BGC Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 856 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BGC Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGC's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BGC has moved about 21.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 2.4%. This means that BGC Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN). The stock is up 30.5% year-to-date.

In Coinbase Global, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1044% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, BGC Group is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.4% this year, meaning that BGC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Coinbase Global, Inc. falls under the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BGC Group and Coinbase Global, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

