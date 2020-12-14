Is B&G Foods (BGS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is B&G Foods (BGS). BGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.94 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.52. BGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.07 and as low as 7.03, with a median of 11.79, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BGS has a P/S ratio of 0.98. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.32.

Finally, our model also underscores that BGS has a P/CF ratio of 9.08. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BGS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.18. Over the past 52 weeks, BGS's P/CF has been as high as 10.53 and as low as 4.40, with a median of 8.38.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in B&G Foods's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BGS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

