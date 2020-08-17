Is B&G Foods (BGS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is B&G Foods (BGS). BGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.06. Over the last 12 months, BGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.91 and as low as 7.03, with a median of 10.02.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BGS has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.4.

Finally, our model also underscores that BGS has a P/CF ratio of 9.82. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.18. Over the past year, BGS's P/CF has been as high as 10.18 and as low as 4.05, with a median of 6.69.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in B&G Foods's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BGS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

