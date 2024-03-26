Is B&G Foods (BGS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is B&G Foods (BGS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

B&G Foods is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. B&G Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGS' full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BGS has moved about 8.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2%. As we can see, B&G Foods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Vital Farms (VITL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 46.9%.

For Vital Farms, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, B&G Foods belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.6% this year, meaning that BGS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Vital Farms is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track B&G Foods and Vital Farms. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

