Is Beyond Meat Stock Worth $25 or $250?

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:) is up nearly 200% from its May 1 IPO price of $25. Investors who bought some of the shares during the companyÃ¢ÂÂs IPO either soldÃÂ them for a hefty profit or are still holding onto them,ÃÂ satisfied with their gains.ÃÂ

However, anyone who bought the stock in late July, when it jumped above $230,ÃÂ and is still holding it has got to be hoping and praying that Beyond Meat stock is worth $250 and not $25.

While I believe Beyond MeatÃ¢ÂÂs future is still very bright, it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt look as great as it once did. Therefore, as we head into 2020, itÃ¢ÂÂs possible to be either upbeat or bearishÃÂ onÃÂ BYND stock

Here are my thoughts on both sides of the argument.ÃÂ

Beyond Meat Stock Is Headed Back to $25

A mere five months ago, Beyond Meat was trading pennies below $240. Life couldnÃ¢ÂÂt get any better for the buyers of its IPO. And then in two weeks, BYND stock lost 40% of its value, and itÃ¢ÂÂs been downhill ever since.ÃÂ

InvestorPlace columnistÃÂ Luke Lango made a remarkably prescient call on August 8, suggesting that investors .ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂOn one side, you have the nosebleed valuation. Beyond Meat has a near-$10-billion market cap. Sales this year project to come in around $250 million, and the company is still far from profitable. So, you have a stock trading at 30x 2019Ã¢ÂÂs estimated sales with no profits,Ã¢ÂÂ Luke wrote at the time.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂOstensibly, thatÃ¢ÂÂs a ridiculous valuation. Thus, on any operational hiccups, BYND stock will get killed. See the big drop from $240 to $160 recently after ho-hum earnings and news of a .Ã¢ÂÂ

With BYND now trading around $75, it would be interesting to hearÃÂ LangoÃ¢ÂÂs view of the stockÃ¢ÂÂs outlook now.

Is it headed down to $25 or is now the time to buy Beyond Meat stock?

I think it is a good time to buy the shares. HereÃ¢ÂÂs why.ÃÂ

BYND Stock Has the Potential to Return to the $200s

In October, when BYND stock was trading around $89, I recommended that investors ignore the selling of Beyond Meat stock by company insiders and focus on the fact that the company had on both the top and bottom line.ÃÂ

Investors tend to focusÃÂ on the minutiae of financial statements andÃÂ lose track of companiesÃ¢ÂÂ business plans. CEO Ethan Brown has an excellent strategy for Beyond Meat for 2020 and beyond. The fact that it might not be as profitable as some would like doesnÃ¢ÂÂt matter to the 47-year-old Brown.ÃÂ ÃÂ

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs because BrownÃ¢ÂÂs had a fascination with the on our planet since he was a young boy playing on his familyÃ¢ÂÂs farm.ÃÂ

Long before Beyond Meat became a rock star in the world of plant-based meats, Brown was asked ten questions by Fortune magazine. The interview showed that heÃ¢ÂÂs is ready to fail fast on the way to success. The fall of BYNDÃ¢ÂÂs stock price from $240 to $75 has probably rolled off his back because he knows success doesnÃ¢ÂÂt come without setbacks.

The interview also demonstrates just how focused he is on making plant-based meats a natural part of everyday living.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂCreating meat from plants! How we produce protein is facing our society today,Ã¢ÂÂ Brown stated in January 2014.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂI try to encourage people to shift to plant protein. I think thatÃ¢ÂÂs the No. 1 thing that people can do in their lifetime to positively impact climate change.Ã¢ÂÂ

Like TeslaÃ¢ÂÂs (NASDAQ:) Elon Musk, Brown is passionate about changing the world.

It is this kind of vision that I look for from CEOs, not how much stock their companies are repurchasing. At least, I feel that way about growth-oriented companies.ÃÂ

As Beyond Meat continues to make deals with more retailers and restaurants, IÃ¢ÂÂm confident that Brown will find new ways to bring great-tasting plant-based alternatives to consumers around the world.ÃÂ

The Bottom Line on BYND Stock

I believe Beyond Meat could be one of the most successful stocks of the 2020s.ÃÂ

Years ago, when I wrote aboutÃÂ the merits of Lululemon (NASDAQ:), most scoffed at the idea that a company making yoga pants could become a global sensation. However, I could see the forest in spite of the trees.

Although Beyond Meat has a lot of competition, with Impossible Foods likely among the biggest., competition makes companies stronger.ÃÂ

With Beyond Meat stockÃÂ trading at less than 20 times its sales, I believe BYND has a better chance of hitting $125 in the next year than dropping to $25.

So, I donÃ¢ÂÂt believe that itÃ¢ÂÂs a $25 stock. However, to get to $250, itÃ¢ÂÂs going to need some further successes in 2020, with a chicken alternative being the most obvious move.

For investors who can handle above-average volatility, $75 is a good entry point.

