Is Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Using Debt Sensibly?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Beyond Air's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Beyond Air had US$4.44m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$22.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$17.6m.

How Strong Is Beyond Air's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:XAIR Debt to Equity History May 18th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Beyond Air had liabilities of US$2.89m due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.72m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$22.0m and US$46.6k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$14.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Beyond Air could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Beyond Air has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Beyond Air can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Beyond Air had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 94%, to US$530k. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Beyond Air?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Beyond Air had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$20m of cash and made a loss of US$23m. But the saving grace is the US$17.6m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Beyond Air is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.