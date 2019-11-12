Is Best Buy Overvalued?

No, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), doesn’t look overvalued. As per Trefis, the price estimate of Best Buy’s stock is $76, which is similar to its current market price.

Best Buy provides products and services to their customers that address key human needs across a range of areas, including entertainment, productivity, communication, food preparation, security, and health and wellness. They have operations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Trefis has a price estimate of $76 for Best Buy’s stock. We have detailed the key components of Best Buy’s Valuation in an interactive dashboard, Best Buy Valuation: Cheap or Expensive? along with our forecast for the full year 2020.

#1 Estimating Best Buy’s Revenues

Total Revenue for Best Buy has seen a continuous increase over the years. It grew from $39.4 billion in FY 2017 to $42.9 billion in FY 2019. Trefis estimates revenue to be $43.5 billion for FY 2020 (ended January 2020).

Best Buy Domestic Segment is the highest contributor to Total revenues and has a good growth over recent years. It grew from $36.2 billion in FY 2017 to $39.3 billion in FY 2019. Trefis estimates revenue to be $39.9 billion for FY 2020 (ended January 2020).

Revenue from Best Buy International has seen a steady growth over recent years. It grew from $3.2 billion in FY 2017 to $3.6 billion in FY 2019. Trefis estimates revenue to be nearly flat at around $3.6 billion for FY 2020 (ended January 2020).

#2 Estimating Best Buy’s Net Income

The company has seen a continuous increase in Net Income margins over the last few years. Trefis estimates the margin to be around 3.53% for FY 2020 (ended January 2020).

#3 Deriving Best Buy’s EPS Figure

Best Buy has regularly invested in share repurchases to boost shareholder returns. Shares outstanding are likely to be around 266.4 million at the end of FY 2020.

This would enable it to report an EPS figure of $5.77 in 2020.

#4 Estimating Best Buy’s Share Price using P/E multiple

We expect Best Buy to achieve earnings of $5.77, which coupled with our P/E multiple of 13.2x works out to a price estimate of $76.

