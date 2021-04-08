Is Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Best Buy Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of January 2021, Best Buy had US$1.34b of debt, up from US$1.23b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$5.56b in cash, leading to a US$4.22b net cash position.

How Strong Is Best Buy's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:BBY Debt to Equity History April 8th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Best Buy had liabilities of US$10.5b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.96b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$5.56b in cash and US$1.06b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$7.86b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Best Buy has a very large market capitalization of US$30.2b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Best Buy boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Best Buy grew its EBIT by 26% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Best Buy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Best Buy may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Best Buy actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

Although Best Buy's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$4.22b. The cherry on top was that in converted 115% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$4.2b. So is Best Buy's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Best Buy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

