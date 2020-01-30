Is Best Buy Co. (BBY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Best Buy Co. (BBY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Best Buy Co. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 3.42% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BBY has returned 0.36% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.14%. This shows that Best Buy Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BBY is a member of the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #246 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.15% so far this year, so BBY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track BBY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

