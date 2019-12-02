Is Best Buy Co. (BBY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Best Buy Co. (BBY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Best Buy Co. is one of 224 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 2.34% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BBY has moved about 52.27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 23.61% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Best Buy Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BBY belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 44.83% so far this year, meaning that BBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BBY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.