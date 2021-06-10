Is Best Buy Co. (BBY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Best Buy Co. (BBY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Best Buy Co. is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 16.37% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BBY has moved about 15.23% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -2%. As we can see, Best Buy Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BBY belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 70.75% so far this year, so BBY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to BBY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

