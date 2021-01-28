Is Best Buy Co. (BBY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Best Buy Co. (BBY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Best Buy Co. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 10.10% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BBY has returned 14.94% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.58%. This shows that Best Buy Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BBY belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 78.56% so far this year, meaning that BBY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track BBY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

