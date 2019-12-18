Is Best Buy Co. (BBY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Best Buy Co. (BBY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Best Buy Co. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 3.31% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BBY has returned about 63.07% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 25.10% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Best Buy Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BBY belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.82% so far this year, so BBY is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to BBY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

