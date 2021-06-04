Is Best Buy (BBY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Best Buy (BBY). BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.81, which compares to its industry's average of 28.94. Over the past 52 weeks, BBY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.83 and as low as 12.87, with a median of 15.45.

BBY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BBY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.49. Over the past 52 weeks, BBY's PEG has been as high as 2.48 and as low as 1.26, with a median of 2.03.

Investors should also recognize that BBY has a P/B ratio of 7.13. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 11.69. BBY's P/B has been as high as 8.28 and as low as 5.55, with a median of 6.89, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that BBY has a P/CF ratio of 9.86. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BBY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.73. Over the past year, BBY's P/CF has been as high as 12.91 and as low as 8.92, with a median of 11.33.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Best Buy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BBY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.