Is Berry Global Group (BERY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Berry Global Group (BERY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BERY and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Berry Global Group is one of 214 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BERY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BERY's full-year earnings has moved 2.01% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BERY has moved about 2.65% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 1.89%. This means that Berry Global Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BERY belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.20% so far this year, meaning that BERY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to BERY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

