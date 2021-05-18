Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BRK.B and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 898 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BRK.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 0.46% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BRK.B has returned about 24.73% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 18.38%. As we can see, Berkshire Hathaway is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BRK.B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.23% so far this year, so BRK.B is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRK.B as it looks to continue its solid performance.

