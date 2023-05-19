Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Berkshire Hathaway B is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BRK.B has returned 6.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.4% on average. As we can see, Berkshire Hathaway B is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Rithm (RITM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.9%.

Over the past three months, Rithm's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, so BRK.B is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Rithm falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 58 stocks and is ranked #205. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Berkshire Hathaway B and Rithm as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.