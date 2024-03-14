Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Berkshire Hathaway B is one of 856 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BRK.B has returned 14.4% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 6.3%. This means that Berkshire Hathaway B is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AssetMark Financial (AMK). The stock has returned 19% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AssetMark Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.6% so far this year, so BRK.B is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AssetMark Financial belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +8.8% year to date.

Berkshire Hathaway B and AssetMark Financial could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

