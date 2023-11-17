Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Berkshire Hathaway B is a member of our Finance group, which includes 847 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BRK.B has moved about 16.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 8.1%. This means that Berkshire Hathaway B is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Aon (AON). The stock has returned 11.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Aon's current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.3% so far this year, meaning that BRK.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Aon, however, belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #8. The industry has moved +17.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Berkshire Hathaway B and Aon. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

