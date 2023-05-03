Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Berkshire Hathaway B is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 14.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BRK.B has gained about 5.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -0.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Berkshire Hathaway B is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Service Properties (SVC). The stock has returned 19.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Service Properties' current year EPS has increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Berkshire Hathaway B is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.7% so far this year, so BRK.B is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Service Properties, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 101-stock industry is ranked #115. The industry has moved -1.1% so far this year.

Berkshire Hathaway B and Service Properties could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

