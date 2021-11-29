Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Berkshire Hathaway B is one of 904 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BRK.B has returned about 22.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 20.6% on average. This means that Berkshire Hathaway B is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

FNF Group (FNF) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.1%.

The consensus estimate for FNF Group's current year EPS has increased 12% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.5% this year, meaning that BRK.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. FNF Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Berkshire Hathaway B and FNF Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

