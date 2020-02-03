Is Berkshire Focus Fund (BFOCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you're looking for a Large Cap Growth fund category, then a potential option is Berkshire Focus Fund (BFOCX). BFOCX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

BFOCX is part of the Large Cap Growth section, and this segment boasts an array of other possible options. Large Cap Growth mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their market capitalization is over $10 billion.

History of Fund/Manager

Berkshire is based in Mikwaukee, WI, and is the manager of BFOCX. Berkshire Focus Fund made its debut in July of 1997, and since then, BFOCX has accumulated about $327.13 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Malcolm R. Fobes III is the fund's current manager and has held that role since July of 1997.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 20.29%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 30.63%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. BFOCX's standard deviation over the past three years is 21.15% compared to the category average of 13.76%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 19.54% compared to the category average of 13.57%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

It's always important to be aware of the downsides to any future investment, so one should not discount the risks that come with this segment. BFOCX lost 59.32% in the most recent bear market and underperformed comparable funds by 10%. This might suggest that the fund is a worse choice than its peers during a bear market.

Nevertheless, investors should also note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.22, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. BFOCX's 5-year performance has produced a positive alpha of 6.52, which means managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 84.07% of its assets in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $242.62 billion. With turnover at about 920.4%, this fund makes more trades in a given year than the average of comparable funds.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, BFOCX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.95% compared to the category average of 1.06%. BFOCX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $5,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $500.

Bottom Line

Overall, Berkshire Focus Fund ( BFOCX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, Berkshire Focus Fund ( BFOCX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

Don't stop here for your research on Large Cap Growth funds. We also have plenty more on our site in order to help you find the best possible fund for your portfolio.

