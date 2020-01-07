Is Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (BKGFY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (BKGFY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BKGFY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.86, which compares to its industry's average of 23.45. BKGFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.87 and as low as 8.93, with a median of 11.82, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that BKGFY holds a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BKGFY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.35. Within the past year, BKGFY's PEG has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.05.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BKGFY is an impressive value stock right now.

