Is Bentley Systems (BSY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 640 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bentley Systems, Incorporated is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSY's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BSY has returned about 44.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 37.6%. This shows that Bentley Systems, Incorporated is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Salesforce.com (CRM). The stock has returned 59.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Salesforce.com's current year EPS has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bentley Systems, Incorporated belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 146 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48.4% so far this year, so BSY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Salesforce.com falls under the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +42.1%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bentley Systems, Incorporated and Salesforce.com. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.