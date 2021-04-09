Is Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Benitec Biopharma Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2020, Benitec Biopharma had cash of US$14m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$10.0m. That means it had a cash runway of around 17 months as of December 2020. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Benitec Biopharma's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Benitec Biopharma has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$48k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 317%. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Benitec Biopharma makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Benitec Biopharma Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Benitec Biopharma shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Benitec Biopharma's cash burn of US$10.0m is about 42% of its US$24m market capitalisation. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is Benitec Biopharma's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Benitec Biopharma's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Benitec Biopharma's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, Benitec Biopharma has 5 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

