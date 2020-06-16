Is Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BFYT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that BFYT has a P/B ratio of 2.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.12. BFYT's P/B has been as high as 3.98 and as low as 1.65, with a median of 2.99, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BFYT has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.92.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Benefytt Technologies is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BFYT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

