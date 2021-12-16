Is Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Benchmark Electronics's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Benchmark Electronics had debt of US$136.5m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$162.7m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$288.6m in cash, so it actually has US$152.1m net cash.

How Strong Is Benchmark Electronics' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:BHE Debt to Equity History December 16th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Benchmark Electronics had liabilities of US$600.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$277.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$288.6m in cash and US$473.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$115.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Benchmark Electronics has a market capitalization of US$879.6m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Benchmark Electronics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Benchmark Electronics grew its EBIT by 65% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Benchmark Electronics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Benchmark Electronics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Benchmark Electronics actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

Although Benchmark Electronics's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$152.1m. The cherry on top was that in converted 122% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$51m. So is Benchmark Electronics's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Benchmark Electronics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

