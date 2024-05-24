Is BellRing Brands (BRBR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BellRing Brands (BRBR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

BellRing Brands is one of 1047 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BellRing Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRBR's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BRBR has moved about 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4.5%. This means that BellRing Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DaVita HealthCare (DVA). The stock has returned 26.2% year-to-date.

In DaVita HealthCare's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BellRing Brands belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.7% so far this year, so BRBR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, DaVita HealthCare falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #53. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.2%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track BellRing Brands and DaVita HealthCare. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.