Is Belden (BDC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Belden (BDC). BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that BDC has a P/B ratio of 2. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.23. Over the past 12 months, BDC's P/B has been as high as 2.24 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.62.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BDC has a P/S ratio of 0.91. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.

Finally, investors should note that BDC has a P/CF ratio of 7.44. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BDC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.25. BDC's P/CF has been as high as 8.31 and as low as 4.83, with a median of 7.06, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Belden is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BDC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.