Is Belden (BDC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Belden (BDC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Belden is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 35.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 9.1% on average. This means that Belden is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Caterpillar (CAT). The stock has returned 18% year-to-date.

In Caterpillar's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.9% this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Caterpillar belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +19.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Belden and Caterpillar. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

