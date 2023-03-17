Is Belden (BDC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Belden (BDC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Belden is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BDC has returned 16.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 0.4% on average. This means that Belden is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is W.W. Grainger (GWW). The stock is up 22.5% year-to-date.

In W.W. Grainger's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.3% so far this year, so BDC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, W.W. Grainger belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved +16.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Belden and W.W. Grainger as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

