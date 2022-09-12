Is Belden (BDC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Belden (BDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Belden is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 228 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BDC has returned about 0.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 15.7% on average. This means that Belden is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, W.W. Grainger (GWW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.5%.

The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger's current year EPS has increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Belden is a member of the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14.4% this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

W.W. Grainger, however, belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #161. The industry has moved -19.8% so far this year.

Belden and W.W. Grainger could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Belden Inc (BDC): Free Stock Analysis Report



W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.