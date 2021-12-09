Is Belden (BDC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Belden (BDC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Belden is one of 223 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BDC has returned 51.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 14.7% on average. As we can see, Belden is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 57.5%.

The consensus estimate for Zebra Technologies' current year EPS has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 110.3% so far this year, meaning that BDC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Zebra Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #200. The industry has moved +51.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Belden and Zebra Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

