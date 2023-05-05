Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Belden (BDC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Belden is one of 217 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 1%. As we can see, Belden is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Eaton (ETN). The stock is up 7.3% year-to-date.

In Eaton's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.5% so far this year, meaning that BDC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Eaton falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #28. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Belden and Eaton as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.