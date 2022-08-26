Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Belden (BDC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Belden is one of 228 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 7.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -13.5%. This means that Belden is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Sonoco (SON), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.5%.

Over the past three months, Sonoco's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Belden is a member of the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.7% this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sonoco, however, belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #91. The industry has moved +2.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Belden and Sonoco as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





