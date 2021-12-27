Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Belden (BDC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Belden is one of 223 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 52.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 13.5% on average. This means that Belden is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cintas (CTAS). The stock has returned 23.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cintas' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 108.3% so far this year, so BDC is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Cintas falls under the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #34. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.2%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Belden and Cintas. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

