Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bel Fuse is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 654 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 29.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BELFB has moved about 154.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 35.4%. This shows that Bel Fuse is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Perion Network (PERI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.2%.

For Perion Network, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bel Fuse is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 39% so far this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Perion Network falls under the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -38.7%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Bel Fuse and Perion Network as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.