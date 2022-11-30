Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bel Fuse (BELFB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bel Fuse is one of 653 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 29.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BELFB has returned about 171.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 32.9%. This shows that Bel Fuse is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 108.2%.

The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer's current year EPS has increased 30.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bel Fuse is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 37.4% this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Super Micro Computer belongs to the Computer- Storage Devices industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #53. The industry has moved -25.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bel Fuse and Super Micro Computer. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.