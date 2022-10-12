Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bel Fuse is one of 660 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 56.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BELFB has returned about 109.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 37.2%. This shows that Bel Fuse is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sierra Wireless (SWIR). The stock has returned 73.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Sierra Wireless' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #131 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 47.9% so far this year, so BELFB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Sierra Wireless falls under the Wireless Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #56. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -33.3%.

Bel Fuse and Sierra Wireless could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





