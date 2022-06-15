Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bel Fuse is one of 664 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BELFB has moved about 20.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 31.5%. This means that Bel Fuse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.6%.

For Super Micro Computer, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 51.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 40.7% so far this year, so BELFB is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Super Micro Computer belongs to the Computer- Storage Devices industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #89. The industry has moved -24.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Bel Fuse and Super Micro Computer as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

