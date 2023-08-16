Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bel Fuse (BELFB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bel Fuse is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 39% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BELFB has returned about 48.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 35.6%. As we can see, Bel Fuse is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Celestica (CLS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 86.3%.

For Celestica, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18% so far this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Celestica, however, belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #21. The industry has moved +33.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Bel Fuse and Celestica as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

